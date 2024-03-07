Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting Today. Here Is Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called an emergency cabinet meeting at his residence at 4 pm today, ANI reported. The cabinet is expected to discuss about the subsidy on electricity supply in Delhi and to take a decision regarding the same Monday, Finance Minister Atishi announced an allocation of ₹3,353 crore for the city government's Power department in the 2024-25 Budget the continuation of the city government's free electricity scheme, the minister said around 3.41 crore \"zero bills\" were issued to domestic consumers in 2023.\"It is nothing short of a miracle that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is able to provide 24-hour electricity in Delhi while offering the most affordable electricity in the country with more 22 lakh families getting 'zero bills',\" she said to the policy, any consumer using more than 400 units of electricity will receive \"zero bills\" if they install adequate solar panels, Atishi said are 58.86 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Delhi. Of them, 40.22 lakh (68.33 per cent) are reaping the benefits of the city government's electricity subsidy scheme, the minister said.\"I propose a budget of ₹3,353 crore for the power sector for the year 2024-25,\" she said order to promote the use of solar energy, the Kejriwal government has proposed the Delhi Solar Policy - 2023, which is currently in the process of gazette notification, she added by the principles of \"Ram Rajya\", the Delhi government is helping to protect the environment by focusing on green and renewable energy. At present, about 30 per cent of Delhi's power supply comes from green and renewable energy. Of the total, 255 MW is produced from rooftop solar panels, including those installed on 1,280 government buildings, she added to Atishi, every building under the Delhi government will have solar panels on rooftops by 2024-25. The government has targeted 4,500 MW solar power generation -- 25 per cent of Delhi's total power supply -- by 2027.(With PTI inputs)

