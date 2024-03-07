               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated Search Underway. Details Here


3/7/2024 4:02:16 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, received a bomb threat call on 7 March. As per DCP South West Rohit Meena, the threat call was received approximately at around 9:34 am DCP added that immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated, as reported by ANI, search and checking is being carried out, however, he added that so far, nothing suspicious has been found, as reported by ANI.
(More details awaited)

MENAFN07032024007365015876ID1107946561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search