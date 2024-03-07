Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated Search Underway. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, received a bomb threat call on 7 March. As per DCP South West Rohit Meena, the threat call was received approximately at around 9:34 am DCP added that immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated, as reported by ANI, search and checking is being carried out, however, he added that so far, nothing suspicious has been found, as reported by ANI.

(More details awaited)

