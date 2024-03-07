PM Modi In Kashmir Live Updates: PM Slams Congress, Says 'Misguiding Entire Nation On Article 370'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "PM Modi in Kashmir LIVE Updates: In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore. The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi stadium. During his address, PM Modi spoke on Article 370. The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for misguiding not only the people of Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370 dedicated to nation about ₹5000 crore worth programme for boosting agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister will also launched nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than ₹1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar last time the prime minister was in the Kashmir Valley was over five years ago in February 2019 ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls all the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's Srinagar visit herePM Modi on Article 370\"There was an era when law implemented in other parts of the country could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. There was an era when schemes for welfare of poor were implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the benefits. And see now, how the times have changed,\" says PM Modi addressing a public gathering in Srinagar. He added, People of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware about the truth that whether Jammu and Kashmir benefited from Article 370 or only a few families took advantage of it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no Article 370 now.\"
PM Modi speaks on J-K Bank, says 'because of govt's efforts...'Prime Minister Modi said that Its because of govt's efforts that JK bank, which was about to be bankrupt, is today doing ₹1700 cr profits.“We took reforms to save J&K bank and acted on those responsible for irregularities in hirings/appointments,” PM said says, 'JK had been biggest victim of dynastic politics since independence'JK had been the biggest victim of dynastic politics since independence. He also said that Congress was misguiding not only people of Jammu and Kashmir, but entire nation on Article 370 misguiding entire nation on Article 370, Says PM Modi in SrinagarCongress was misguiding not only people of Jammu and Kashmir, but entire nation on Article 370, PM Modi said. He added,“Jammu and Kashmir touching new heights of development after abrogation of Article 370.\"PM invites people to organise weddings in Kashmir\"Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to J&K and host their weddings...The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here...Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K..,\" PM Modi said now hub of India's tourism industry, says PMPrime Minister said that path to building developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers.“Srinagar now hub of India's tourism industry,” said PM.'Developed Jammu and Kashmir priority for developed India', says PM ModiPM Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi stadium said that developed Jammu and Kashmir priority for developed India Modi addresses gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi StadiumPrime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium during 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program. PM Modi said, \"The feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words...\"Young J-K singer composes song for PM Narendra Modi on his visit to Kashmir valley | WatchA young singer from Jammu and Kashmir has composed a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Kashmir valley on Thursday.
'This is 'Modi ka parivar', says Jitendra Singh in SrinagarAt the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, \"...This is 'Modi ka parivar'. These members of your family have been waiting here since morning with the desire to see you. They know that the passion with which you can understand their pain, nobody else can do it. Prime Minister, you freed the people from the long, dark night of misery and changed their destiny...The hands that held guns until yesterday now hold iPads and computers. The fingers that were covered in blood until yesterday are now knitting Pashmina and showing their talent to the entire world. Today, this open sky is free of the clouds of sadness...Every resident here has joined the journey of 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' so that when you build a new India tomorrow, we too can proudly tell the future generations that we too made a little contribution towards it.\"PM speaks with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat programDuring 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium Modi unveils 53 projects worth ₹6,400 crores at Srinagar's Bakshi StadiumPrime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 March launched and dedicated to the nation 53 projects worth ₹6,400 crores at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium Modi tweets, 'had opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from distance'Taking to X, PM Modi wrote,“Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance.”J&K has been PM Modi's priority, says LG Manoj SinhaLG Manoj Sinha said, \"On behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I welcome PM Modi in Srinagar. In the last 10 years, the development of J&K has been PM Modi's priority. Today, J&K is shining with pride. For the last 3 decades, the valley of Kashmir was bled to death by terrorism and injustice and today the flag of peace and development is flying high here under your leadership...\"PM Modi to distribute 1,000 appointment lettersAs per official statement, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.'Employees being forcibly mobilised to paint pretty picture' alleges Mehebooba MuftiIn a post on X, she said,“Government employees are being herded at five am in sub zero temperatures into vehicles at Budgam bus stand ferrying them to the PM's rally. Disheartening to see employees being forcibly mobilised to paint a pretty picture that all is well post 2019 & that people here are celebrating their own collective disempowerment & humiliation. Stands contrary to earlier visits by previous PMs like Vajpayee ji & Dr Manmohan Singh ji at the peak of insurgency. Common people then thronged to the venues with great enthusiasm & returned with hope in their hearts. But this time Kashmiris know that everything spoken at Bakshi stadium will be to showcase the so called benefits of illegal abrogation of Article 370 akin to putting salt to their wounds. This visit is only meant to address & drum support amongst BJPs core constituency in the rest of India for the upcoming parliament elections”
PM Modi reaches Srinagar's Bakshi StadiumPM Modi reached Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program where he would unveil multiple development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore Modi meets local entrepreneurs, craftsmen and interactsPrime Minister Modi arrived in Srinagar to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. In Srinagar, he met local entrepreneurs, craftsmen and interacts with them gather in large numbersPeople in large numbers reached Bakshi Stadium to attend his rally. They wore Modi masks and chanted his name as were heading to the stadium. Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit to Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has also been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue restrictions in SrinagarOfficials told PTI that the Traffic movement in Srinagar is in place. Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh and Rajbagh to LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh route has been restricted from 4 am to 7 pm given the VVIP visit. Apart from this, officials also added that the Jahangir Chowk-Solina-Ram Bagh stretch also remains restricted for civilian traffic movement, Raj Bagh-LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh besides Gupkar Road up to the All India Radio Srinagar office is also restricted for civilian traffic movement. However, the officials said all medical emergencies would be facilitated with access through the shortest possible route. They also added that apart from these restrictions, no restrictions on the movement of the people in any part of the valley are imposed. \"People are being allowed to move and there are no restrictions anywhere in Kashmir. The Traffic Police has announced some diversions for traffic around the venue, but other than that, there are no restrictions on the movement of the people,\" officials said as reported by PTI.(With inputs from agencies)
