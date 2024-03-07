'One Thing Stands Out...': Here's What Bill Gates Said On Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding Celebration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who recently attended the extravagant pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, has shared a note of appreciation for India's richest family Gates shared a photo on Instagram with his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani, and wrote a caption, appreciating the 'hospitality' of Mukesh and Nita Ambani Ambani pre-wedding: SRK delivers 'Mohabbatein' dialogue in Gujarati\"As I reflect on the past week in India, one thing stands out: The incredible hospitality everyone showed Paula and me, especially from Mukesh and Nita at the beautiful celebration of their son Anant and his fiancée Radhika,\" Bill Gates wrote.

Previously, Bill Gates also shared a picture with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife. He also shared how their pre-wedding festivities gave him a chance to catch up with old friends.\"This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends,\" Gates wrote on Instagram Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrationThe three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Gujarat's Jamnagar from 1-3 March. The lavish three-day celebration of nuptials was attended by nearly 1,200 guests including Meta founder Marck Zuckerberg, pop superstar Rihanna, Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash, Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at templeAnant Ambani, 28, is set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani has begun handing over leadership to his sons and daughter. Elder son Akash is now chairperson of Reliance Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail; and younger son Anant has been inducted into the new energy business.

MENAFN07032024007365015876ID1107946559