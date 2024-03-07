'If Anyone Challenges India...': Rajnath Singh Warns China Amid Border Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned China in his latest remark amid the border row. In a veiled attack, the Defence Minister said that India has never attacked any country nor occupied its land, but if any country challenges India, the country is in a position to give a 'befitting' reply, during NDTV Defence Summit 2024 on Thursday, underscored the transformation in India's defence sector in the past decade sets 5% GDP growth target for 2024 amid push to boost confidence\"Whether from land, air, or sea, if anyone attacks India, our forces will respond strongly...We have never attacked any country nor have occupied even an inch of anyone's land. But, if anyone bats an eyelid at us, we are in a position to give a befitting reply,\" he said Singh stressed Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in the defence sector raises defence budget! Where does India stand? All you need to know\"Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in 2014, defence has been one of our core priorities. We moved towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the sector. Whether it is the launch of the Department of military affairs, the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, we have focused on indigenous production and export of defence equipment, as well as military modernization,\" the Defence Minister said.\"India's defence system became stronger because we focused on Indianness along with the defense system. We not only strengthened the defense system but also strengthened it as per the vision of Indians,\" he added drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan, defence spending up 7%India and China have been locked in a military stand-off for nearly four years after the confrontations at friction points in eastern Ladakh in 2020 20th round of Corps Commander-level talks between New Delhi and Beijing was held last October at Chushul as part of the ongoing efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off.

