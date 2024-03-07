Bengaluru Water Crisis: District Administration Cracks Down On Tanker Mafia, Sets Fixed Rates Based On Volume

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To address the water crisis issue and ease the burden on the public, the Bengaluru City District Administration has taken decisive action by cracking down on the rampant exploitation and fixing rates for private water tankers. District Collector KA Dayanand has implemented a structured pricing system for private tankers. The move comes after extensive consultation with the technical advisory committee and reflects a concerted effort to curb the exploitative practices of water tanker owners.

Under the new regulations, private water tanker operators will be bound by fixed rates based on the volume of water transported and the distance travelled. For instance, within a 5-kilometre radius, the rate for a 6000-litre water tanker has been set at Rs 600, with corresponding rates of Rs 700 for an 8000-litre tanker and Rs 1000 for a 12000-litre tanker. Beyond the initial 5 kilometres, rates increase to accommodate distance, ensuring fair pricing for all residents.

Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

Furthermore, to streamline the process and ensure compliance, the rates set by the Bengaluru City District Administration will also be inclusive of GST, providing clarity and transparency for both consumers and suppliers alike.