Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's Crime Thriller Worth Watching? Movie Is Based On Real-Life Incident

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film, produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films and Raaffi Mathirra under Iffaar Media, stars Dileep in the lead. Dileep appears in the movie based on a genuine occurrence in Thankamany in October 1986.

Thankamani was inspired by the events that occurred on October 21, 1986, in the town of Thankamany. An argument over a bus service turned into a conflict, resulting in a police baton charge and shooting.

The project was first announced in January 2023 with the working title D 148, representing Dileep's 148th film. Later, in September 2023, the official name "Thankamani" was revealed. Principal photography in Kottayam began in January 2023 and ended in August 2023. The filming locales were Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Poonjar, Kuttikkanam, Peermade, and Kattappana.





Thankamani Cast and Crew



The film has a superb cast, featuring Dileep as Abel. Joshua Maathan, Pranitha Subhash as Arpitha Nath IPS, Neeta Pillai as Anitha Varkey, and Manoj K. Jayan as Mani Peter. Sudev Nair plays Roy, Malavika Menon as Rahel, and Ajmal Ameer as Robin Paul IPS. Santhosh Keezhattoor portrays Nithin Panicker, with Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique as George Peruvanthanam, and John Vijay as Michael Kuruvila.

Other prominent actors include Sampath Ram as Eppan Mattakkavan, Kottayam Ramesh as Varadharajan, Major Ravi as DIG Urmees Tharakan IPS, Rajesh Sharma as Maniyanpilla, Azees Nedumangad as Thankachan, Remya Panicker as Roshni, Sminu Sijo as Lilly, and Anjana as Jwala. Furthermore, Spadikam Sunny (PN Sunny) assumes the role of Podippara Vakkan.

William Francis composed the musical soundtrack, while Manoj Pillai and Shyam Sasidharan oversaw cinematography and editing. The debut of "Thankamani" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this criminal thriller picture.