Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates India's Largest PMAY Housing Project In Dibrugarh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked a significant milestone by inaugurating the largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia region of Dibrugarh. In a statement to X on Wednesday, CM Sarma highlighted the broader developmental impact of the Vikas Yatra, contributing over Rs 1,600 crore in development efforts across Assam.

Key projects unveiled include a state-of-the-art convention centre in Lakhimpur, ambulances for tea gardens, and a pioneering solar-powered housing colony under the PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia.

No-work, no-pay policy introduced in Manipur as government employees face disciplinary measures

As part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled developmental projects worth Rs 745 crores in Dibrugarh and inaugurated 46 projects totaling Rs 807 crores in Lakhimpur.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had announced a comprehensive lineup of projects valued at Rs 23,000 crore to be inaugurated across the state.

Continuing his active participation in Vikas Yatras, CM Sarma attended a rally in Bajali, Lower Assam, inaugurating projects worth Rs 154 crore for the district. Expressing confidence in the transformative impact of these projects, the Chief Minister emphasized their potential to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Bajali district residents.

Uttar Pradesh: ED raids premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother in Kanpur

Previously, he had inaugurated projects totaling Rs 171 crore in Bongaigaon. The Vikas Yatra remains a pivotal initiative driving comprehensive development and uplifting various regions in Assam.