Delhi Court Isssues Fresh Summons To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Liquor Policy Scam Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday (March 7) issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal based on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) second complaint. The complaint alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's failure to comply with the previous summons related to the purported money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor policy.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra reportedly scheduled a hearing for March 16 in the case. It can be seen that CM Kejriwal has received as many as eight summonses in the matter, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a complaint against him for non-compliance with the initial three summonses.

Another case related to this issue is also set for a hearing on March 16, with the ED filing a fresh plea against Kejriwal's failure to comply with additional summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Despite the AAP chief's assertion that the summonses are illegal, the Chief Minister has proposed the possibility of answering questions via video conferencing after March 12. The ED's latest complaint case, filed under various legal sections, further intensifies the legal proceedings.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have already been arrested in connection with the money laundering case and are currently in judicial custody.

The ED alleges that the implementation of the excise policy was part of a larger conspiracy to provide a 12 percent wholesale business profit to specific private companies.

The agency contends that this stipulation was not recorded in the minutes of the Group of Ministers' meetings. Additionally, the ED claims a coordinated conspiracy led by individuals like Vijay Nair and the South Group aimed at granting extraordinary profit margins to wholesalers, with Nair allegedly acting on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.