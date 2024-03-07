Watch: Asha Bhosle Sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' For Union Home Minister Amit Shah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the pictorial biography book of Maharashtra Bhushan and famed vocalist Asha Bhosle today at the Sahyadri Guest House. Ashish Shelar, President of the BJP Mumbai, and Asha Bhosle attended the event.



Asha Bhosle's photos by famous photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha were published in the book "Best of Asha" on the initiative of Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar and in partnership with Valuable Group.

During her visit with Union Minister Amit Shah, renowned singer Asha Bhosale sang three songs for him. First, Asha Ji-sang a Bengali song for him. In the footage, they can be seen seated on a sofa, with Amita Shah beaming back at Asha Bhosale.



Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosale may also be seen performing one of her best-known songs, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar, from the film Hum Dono. In addition to performing for the Home Minister, Asha Bhosle sang a Gujarati song for Amit Shah. The BJP leader was delighted when he heard this because it was his mother language.



The book was published this morning at Sahyadri Guest Planet in the company of Asha Bhosle and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Mumbai. Mumbai BJP President Advocate Ashish Shelar, his wife Advocate Pratima Shelar, and Janai Bhosale attended the ceremony.



The priceless material has been well organised, with around 42 distinct images and recollections of that event. Amey Hete, Ankit Hete, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevangani, book designer Nutan Aajgaonkar, and others were present for the launch.