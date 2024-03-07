All You Need To Know: Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Lehenga Saree Comes With Poetic Ode To Indian Heritage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with the most important figures from entertainment, commerce, and politics attending. Radhika and Anant finished the three-day festivities by partaking in the Hastakshar rite, which is a prenuptial celebration that officially marks the couple's union and commitment to each other. Anant wore a white sherwani to the event, while Radhika looked stunning in a custom-designed Tarun Tahiliani lehenga saree that came with a temple complex motif. The designer has now provided precise details about the ensemble.

Tarun Tahiliani posted photos of Radhika Merchant's Hastakshar ceremony custom couture lehenga saree, adding that she was a dream bride to design for. In the caption of his image, he also gave insights about how he designed the bride-to-be's pre-draped look.

The designer shared that Radhika's lehenga came with a poetic ode that paid homage to Indian heritage. The outfit was a pre-draped lehenga saree that unfolded a tapestry of hand-painted miniature artistry, intricately woven with the delicate finesse of kasheedakari craftsmanship in opulent shades of silver and rose gold.

Radhika's 'impeccable taste' quickly charmed him during their first meeting. The lehenga saree resembled a 'sartorial temple complex' and was in keeping with the celebration's theme of 'valley of the gods' as well as Radhika's elegance. The garment was also adorned with 'intricately embroidered domes and structures in the gentle tones of peaches, corals, and sunset colours'.

Who styled Radhika Merchant?

Rhea Kapoor who is Sonam Kapoor's sister dressed Radhika in a custom-made ensemble. Meanwhile, celebrity favorite Dolly Jain draped the outfit. To complete her Hastakshar ceremony style, Radhika wore a diamond choker necklace, jhumkis, mang tika, haath phool, rings, minimum glam, and center-parted half-up half-down tresses.