Max Verstappen And George Russell Urge FIA To Increase The Height Of F1 Cars For Enhanced Safety

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Max Verstappen and George Russell are leading the charge among Formula 1 drivers, advocating for the elevation of F1 cars in the interest of their health and safety. Russell highlighted the unsustainable impact experienced by drivers when cars encounter bumps at high speeds on the track. World champion Verstappen addressed the issue with the FIA during the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, expressing concerns about the excessive impact at the end of straights due to low ride-heights.

Verstappen's interaction with the FIA was framed as advisory, emphasising the need to reassess the current situation for the 2026 regulations. Despite acknowledging the requirement for changes, Verstappen expressed apprehensions about the FIA adequately addressing the matter in the upcoming rules, set to be finalised in June.

The problem arose following the implementation of new rules in 2022, reintroducing ground-effect cars with venturi underfloors. While these floors generate substantial aerodynamic downforce, they necessitate running the cars close to the ground with stiff suspension, exacerbating the issue as speed increases down the straight.

George Russell echoed the sentiments, stating that the problem intensifies as cars gain speed, with aerodynamic forces pulling them closer to the ground. Drivers have collectively engaged with F1 officials, deeming the current state unsustainable. Russell emphasised the discomfort experienced by drivers and urged for a better solution in the next generation of cars.

The initial intent behind the new rules was to level the playing field and facilitate easier overtaking. However, Mercedes technical director James Allison criticised the approach, suggesting that cars could be raised without compromising performance. He pointed out flaws in the idea of controlling aerodynamic wakes to enhance overtaking and called for a more balanced approach in the regulations. Despite requests for comment, the FIA has not yet responded to the drivers' concerns and proposals for changes in car design and regulations.

