'I Felt Damaged Inside', Says Imran Khan Talks About 'Mental Health Battle'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Imran Khan has been open about his mental health struggles. In a recent interview, the actor discussed how he dealt with melancholy after leaving Bollywood in 2015. Imran stated that his decision to leave the film industry was not due to box office failures, but rather because he "simply couldn't be bothered to invest the time, energy, and effort required to stay in this profession".

"I felt harmed on the inside, and I wanted to repair it. If you pull your hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. You don't feel well mentally? "Seek therapy," he added.

Imran then opened up about getting treatment, revealing that he has been seeing a therapist four times per week for the past seven years. He referred to it as a 'defining decision' and stated, "If you speak with someone who has overcome an addiction or abstained from alcohol, they can tell you the exact number of days they've been sober." The same goes for my mental wellbeing. It has been 2,500 days since I began my analysis on March 13, 2017.

Imran Khan first spoke openly about his depression in September 2023, when he also admitted to attempting self-harm.

"We've all got scars, old wounds that still hurt. But love can heal. Love is empowering and inspiring, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the type of love that I have, I believe it begins to heal those wounds. It surrounds you in a layer of protective armour. You may never completely understand the level to which your love inspires me, but please know that I am thankful," he wrote.

Imran Khan is renowned for films such as Jaane Tu. Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Stories, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. He last appeared in the 2015 film Katti Batti.











