Nayanthara Says 'I'm Lost'; Amid Divorce Rumours With Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara shared a cryptic note amid Vignesh Shivan's divorce rumours. Nayanthara wrote to her Instagram stories,“Ummm, I'm lost!”

Nayanthara has caused concern among her admirers after sharing a strange statement on Thursday, March 7. The actress has been the focus of attention since the weekend.

She first unfollowed her spouse, Vignesh Shivan, causing reports of strife in paradise. However, she followed him back a few hours later.

While Nayanthara and Vignesh have not responded to the reports, she has once again piqued fans' interest by publishing a message in which she admits she feels confused.

Nayanthara captioned her Instagram Stories, "Ummm I'm lost!" The mysterious post split fans.



While many assumed it was related to Nayanthara's friendship with Vignesh Shivan, others suspected it was a marketing ploy.

Despite claims, the pair is not struggling. Instead, they are going strong, cherishing every moment with their kids, who have brought them closer in many ways, the source claimed.

Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022. A small wedding was held at Mahabalipuram, outside Chennai.

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended their wedding. In October 2022, the couple had twin sons via surrogacy.