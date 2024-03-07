Xiaomi 14 To Launch In India Today: When, Where To Watch Event LIVE? What To Expect?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Xiaomi will be launching its first flagship phone of the year in India today, March 7.

A launch ceremony for the Xiaomi 14 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi. The event is set to begin today at 6 p.m. IST. The launch ceremony will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel, Instagram account, and X account.

The Xiaomi 14 was first introduced to the Chinese market, and it has since been on display at the Mobile World Congress 2024. It implies that we already know quite a bit about what to anticipate from the smartphone.

What can you expect from Xiaomi 14?

Regarding the specs, we already know that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU will power the Xiaomi 14. Based on the China versions, the Xiaomi 14 will have a maximum RAM of 12GB LPDDR5X and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB UFS 4.0. Naturally, there should be different versions available with less RAM and storage capacity.

The Xiaomi 14 will be powered by a 4,610 mAh battery. It will also enable 50 W wireless charging, 10 W reverse wireless charging, and 90 W wired charging. Since HyperOS was formally released in India last month, the Xiaomi 14 will be the first smartphone to ship with the new operating system pre-installed.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 14 will include a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1.5K resolution, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi 14 will have three cameras: a 50-megapixel OIS Hunter 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for shooting. It will include a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.