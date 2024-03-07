Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Balaji Temple With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya On Her Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday and on this day, the actress went to the Tirumala Balaji temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram to share some pictures of her outfit and her look as she posed sitting in a garden.



During her temple visit, she was accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry (Orhaan Avatramani).



Janhvi took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of what she wore during her visit to the temple.

The 'Dhadak' actress was dressed in a traditional orange and pink saree. The actress was also spotted without makeup.

She wore beautiful jhumka's, left her hair open, put a bindi, and put on a pretty purple flower in her hair.

Sharing a series of pictures in which she looked elegant and graceful, she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love".