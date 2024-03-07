International Women's Day 2024: Sangita Mohapatra's Inspiring Journey From Journalism To Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sangita Mohapatra's transition from journalism to entrepreneurship stands as a beacon of resilience and determination, particularly as we commemorate International Women's Day. Her remarkable ascent, spanning a mere seven years, underscores the boundless potential of women to overcome obstacles and excel across diverse domains.

Hailing from a modest Brahmin family in Puri district, Sangita's odyssey commenced with a fervent passion for journalism and an unwavering commitment to effecting change. With aspirations of leaving a lasting impact in Bhubaneswar, particularly amid the national discourse surrounding "Make in India" and startup initiatives, she embarked on her professional journey. Beginning at Kanak TV and later joining Zee Kalinga, Sangita swiftly earned acclaim as a respected journalist, her reporting prowess drawing widespread admiration.

Yet, propelled by her entrepreneurial drive and quest for innovation, Sangita sought to explore new horizons. Amid the burgeoning discourse on makeup and startups within the media landscape, she discerned an opportunity for fresh endeavors. In December 2017, she took the leap into the makeup industry, establishing FH17 Salon at Bhavani Mall in Sahid Naga. Over the past six years, the salon has flourished, garnering a devoted clientele drawn to its consistent and exceptional services.

Driven by determination and a commitment to excellence, Sangita embarked on her entrepreneurial journey without the backing of brand or franchise support. Instead, she relied on personal connections and a steadfast dedication to quality. Despite the initial challenges, Sangita's FH17 Salon gradually ascended to prominence, emerging as the preferred destination for television, serial, and film artists. Its reputation for excellence not only impressed patrons but also enabled Sangita to provide employment opportunities to 10 to 12 young individuals.

Sangita's success story, characterized by her unwavering belief in her work and a relentless pursuit of innovation, has made her a role model for women entrepreneurs in Odisha. With an impressive annual turnover exceeding 30 lakhs, she stands as a testament to the transformative power of resilience and determination.

Sangita's journey with Josh commenced a few years ago, driven by her desire to share her passion in new ways. Through the platform, she has actively created and shared videos, leveraging its diverse community to connect with her target audience. Engaging with this community has not only expanded her reach but also provided a sense of belonging and support that bolsters her business endeavors.

Starting from the inception of the "Make in India" initiative, coupled with Bharat's ingenious app, Josh, she found empowerment in connecting with my audience through content and experiencing constant support and affection! To fellow creators, she urged: "Believe in yourself and pursue your dreams fearlessly. With dedication and hard work, anything is possible." Her journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for individuals to delve into their passions on platforms like Josh. Moving forward, she envisions expanding my business and introducing innovative services, embracing the opportunities for growth within the beauty industry.

