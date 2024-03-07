Karnataka Govt Files Urgent Appeal To HC After Order Cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, And 11 Board Exams

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An urgent appeal has been filed challenging a significant decision concerning the upcoming board exams. The appeal, directed at the High Court, has spurred swift action from the judicial authorities, indicating a crucial turn of events just days before the scheduled commencement of examinations.

The appeal, filed against a decision made by a single-member bench of the High Court stating the cancellation of the board exams for classes 5,8,9 and 11, has sparked a chain of urgent measures. The appeal, initiated by the State Education Department and subsequently directed at the High Court, contests an order issued by a solitary judicial authority. It seeks to challenge the ramifications of the decision, particularly in light of the imminent commencement of the board examinations.

Assistant Attorney General Vikram Huailagola has been entrusted with representing the government's interests in the case. All arrangements firmly in place for the scheduled examinations set to commence on Monday, urgency permeates the atmosphere. Recognizing the pressing nature of the situation, the Chief Justice has swiftly responded by pledging to convene a different bench for the expedited hearing of the appeal.

Karnataka High Court's Decision

A bench led by Justice Ravi Hosamani, which was hearing the case, overturned the government's notification. The court ruled in favour of the arguments presented by the private school management, endorsing their stance that board examinations for these classes should not be mandatory and should instead be administered at the school level.

The legal battle echoes earlier disputes over the introduction of board-level assessments for Classes 5 and 8. Last year, the Karnataka High Court invalidated circulars issued by the Education Department proposing board-level assessments for these grades. Despite subsequent modifications to the proposals, challenges persisted.