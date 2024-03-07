SHOCKING! Elderly Man Forced To Dance On Burning Coal In Thane Over Suspicion Of Practising Black Magic

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old man was forced to dance on burning coal as punishment over suspicion that he practiced black magic in Thane, Maharashtra. The police have filed a case against individuals involved in the horrifying incident. According to an official, the incident took place on March 4 (Monday) in Karvele village in Murbad taluka where the elderly man identified as

Lakshman Bhavarthe

was forced to dance on the burning coal. He suffered severe burn injuries and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Inspector Pramod Babar of the Murbad police station said that 15 to 20 individuals broke into the man's home, carried him outside, and forced him to dance on burning coal as part of a religious celebration that the locals had arranged close to a village temple. Babar claimed that certain locals attacked the man because they thought he was engaging in black magic. The police reported that the man had burns on his back and feet.

In Kervale hamlet, where Bhavarthe resided with his family, the locals suspected him of practicing Aghori and Tantramantra Vidya exorcism, according to reports.



The police registered an FIR against some individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass, having prepared causing hurt, assault, etc.), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly), and 147 (rioting), along with provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

