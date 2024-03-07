'Shiv Shakti' Actors Ram Yashvardhan, Subha Rajput Open Up On Divine Coincidence Of Maha Shivratri, Women's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The lead actors of the show 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav'-- Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput have opened up on Maha Shivratri and Women's Day, voicing the value of women in our lives.

Ram essaying the role of Lord Shiv said: "Ardhanareshwar is one of the most powerful avatars of Lord Shiv who merges with his consort Parvati, creating a form that was half-man and half-woman. It represents the harmony between the male and female aspects of the universe. Lord Shiv, the greatest deity, knows that he is incomplete without his better half, Shakti."

"On this auspicious day when we celebrate the Maha Shivratri and Women's day, I am reminded of the profound impact our labour of love has had on people and I hope they understand the value that women bring to our lives. May our prayers bring us closer to the divine," he added.

Subha, who plays the role of Goddess Shakti commented: "The divine coincidence of celebrating Maha Shivratri and Women's Day together symbolises one of the most potent forms of Lord Shiv - Ardhanareshwar."

"It represents the synthesis of masculine and feminine energies of the universe (Purusha and Prakriti) and illustrates how Shakti is inseparable from Shiv and vice versa. I hope our show continues to bring the viewers the same enlightenment as it has always," she added.

The mythological show continues to recount the universe's first love story. It airs on Colors.