Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani, Gets Married Again; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's former spouse, has allegedly married again. According to sources, Khan recently married Somi Khan of Bigg Boss 12 in Jaipur.

“It was a completely hush-hush ceremony and he wishes to keep it under wraps,” a source cited by TOI claimed.

“Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan's sister. The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn't wish to come out this soon,” it added. However, it should also be noted that neither Adil nor Somi have stated their marriage.

Somi Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 12 alongside her sister Saba Khan. Dipika Kakar won as the winner of Salman Khan's programme that season.

Adil Khan Durrani was formerly married to Rakhi Sawant. However, they separated ways last year after the Bigg Boss star made various charges against Adil, accusing him of having extramarital relationships. On February 7, 2023, Adil was apprehended from Rakhi's home and arrested.

Even after his arrest, Rakhi accused Adil of torturing her and said,“You are not letting me eat. You are not letting me live. You deleted my Instagram account, Adil. You are torturing me.”

After being imprisoned for five months in a Mysuru jail, Adil walked out and levelled several counter-allegations against Rakhi. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi's claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress could not get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Adil also claimed Rakhi was still married to Ritesh (her first husband) when she married him.

Before Adil, Rakhi was also married to Ritesh. The two entered the Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show's grand finale. In February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming 'a lot happened' after Salman Khan's reality show.