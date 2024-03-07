PM Modi In Srinagar, Says 'New Jammu & Kashmir Poised For Bright Tomorrow Despite Challenges' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 7) graced the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program in Srinagar, emphasizing the significance of development initiatives in the region. Addressing a mass gathering at Bakshi Stadium, PM Modi expressed his deep feeling of being in the "heaven on earth" and inaugurated a series of projects aimed at fostering the growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the people of Srinagar, PM Modi conveyed his elation at being among the vibrant community and inaugurating transformative projects for the region's development. The Prime Minister said that the positive impact of the dedicated development projects, highlighting their potential to propel Jammu and Kashmir towards progress.

PM Modi acknowledged the virtual participation of one lakh people from 285 blocks, extending gratitude to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that this new J&K is the culmination of decades of anticipation, a vision for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the bright future and resilience of this new J&K, noting the collective courage to overcome challenges. The joyous faces of the people in Srinagar resonated with satisfaction not only locally but also across the entire nation, representing a significant milestone in the country's development narrative.

During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, PM Modi engaged with beneficiaries from various regions, including Shopian, Jammu, Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipura, Kathua, and Kishtwar.

Through this interaction, he sought to understand the direct impact of the development projects on the lives of the people, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive progress.