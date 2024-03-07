Turkish BIST opens Thursday’s session with 0.61 increase

(MENAFN) At the opening session on Thursday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index experienced a notable rise, climbing by 0.61 percent or 52.95 points to reach 8,797.54 points. However, this positive momentum follows a contrasting performance observed at Wednesday's midweek close, where the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index recorded a loss of 1.31 percent, settling at 8,744.58 points. The daily transaction volume during this period amounted to 108 billion Turkish liras (USD3.42 billion), reflecting significant market activity and investor participation.



In terms of currency exchange rates, as of 10:10 a.m. (0710GMT) on Thursday, the USD/TRY exchange rate was reported at 31.8370, indicating the valuation of the US dollar against the Turkish lira. Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.8510, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.5660. These rates represent the ongoing dynamics within the foreign exchange market and reflect the relative strengths of these currencies against the Turkish lira.



Additionally, investors and market observers kept a close watch on the prices of commodities. The price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,162.85, signaling the valuation of this precious metal in the global market. Similarly, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.90, indicating the prevailing rates within the energy sector. These prices play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment and influencing economic decisions across various sectors.

MENAFN07032024000045015839ID1107946473