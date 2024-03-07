Reddit to go public at prices amid USD31, USD34 per share

(MENAFN) Reddit, the popular online discussion platform, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, with plans to price its shares between USD31 and USD34. Employees will have the opportunity to sell Reddit shares during the offering, marking a significant milestone for the company.



With a private market valuation of USD10 billion, Reddit has experienced substantial growth since its last funding round in 2021, where it raised USD1.3 billion. Notably, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, holds a considerable stake in Reddit, with his holdings valued at over USD400 million. Altman's involvement dates back to 2014 when he led a USD50 million financing round for Reddit and served on its board of directors until 2022. Among other notable shareholders is Tencent, the parent company of publishing giant Condé Nast.



In terms of financial performance, Reddit reported annual revenues of USD804 million for the year 2023, reflecting a noteworthy 20 percent year-on-year increase from USD666.7 million. This growth underscores the platform's ability to monetize its large and engaged user base effectively.



Looking ahead, Reddit is exploring new revenue streams, including a data licensing model. A recent announcement from Google highlighted an expanded partnership with Reddit, allowing the tech giant access to the platform's valuable data. This data is seen as a valuable resource for training artificial intelligence models, further positioning Reddit as a key player in the digital landscape.



As Reddit prepares to go public, its IPO pricing and continued strategic partnerships signal confidence in its future growth prospects and its evolving role in the digital ecosystem.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107946472