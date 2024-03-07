Brazilian Firm Leads With Corn For Green Plane Fuel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FS Fueling Sustainability, a Brazilian company, has become the first to receive approval for producing green jet fuel from corn. This news came out on Wednesday, as per UOL.



The firm got a special certificate called ISCC Corsia . It shows they are doing something new and important.



They use corn grown after soybeans on the same land. This method cuts down on harmful effects that come from using land in different ways.



Growing two crops on the same land ensures that making fuel doesn't prevent food from being grown.



This also helps stop cutting down forests and keeps the air cleaner by reducing harmful gases.







FS produces more than 2 billion liters of ethanol annually, making it the third-biggest producer in Brazil.



Its practices differ from those of Raízen, the top producer, which doesn't receive the same praise for caring about the land.



In Brazil, people usually make ethanol from sugarcane. Then, they turn it into green jet fuel .



Rafael Abud, the head of FS, said they are now seen as better for the environment than others.



He said, "We're the first in the world to get noticed for doing this." He thinks this will help them do well in the market.

Background

Brazil has long been a leader in renewable energy, especially with its use of ethanol from sugarcane.



FS's innovative approach, using corn, diversifies Brazil's green energy sources.



This development benefits the environment and supports farmers by creating a demand for second-harvest corn.

MENAFN07032024007421016031ID1107946471