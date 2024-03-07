Peru Restores Bicameral Congress, Permits Lawmaker Reelection

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's Congress decided on Wednesday to restore a bicameral legislative system in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies after thirty years.



Lawmakers are also allowed to seek reelection immediately. Despite strong public opposition in 2018, this decision moved forward.



The vote ended with 91 in favor, 31 against, and three abstentions, exceeding the required 87 votes.



Starting in 2026, Peruvians will vote for up to 60 senators and 130 deputies for a five-year term.



Officials noted all constitutional changes need a Congress majorit and a referendum.



However, a loophole lets Congress bypass a referendum if they agree in two sessions with a two-thirds majority each.







The President cannot veto this law, highlighting its approval last November. Congress President Alejandro Soto called this a "historic step."



Third Vice-President Rosselli Amuruz, inspired by her father's legacy, vows to work tirelessly for better representation.



The 2018 referendum showed 90% opposed bicameralism, while 85% were against immediate reelection of lawmakers.

This change signals a major shift in governance, aiming to enhance checks and balances.



The reintroduction of a bicameral system and the reelection option might influence the political scene by keeping experienced politicians in office.



Yet, it raises concerns over the concentration of political power.



This historic move points towards an evolving political landscape in Peru, reflecting on the balance between legislative processes and democratic values.

