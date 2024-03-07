TikTok expands creator monetization with subscription, longer-form video options

(MENAFN) TikTok announced on Tuesday that more creators on the platform will soon have the opportunity to earn money through subscriptions and longer-form videos.



The expansion of the subscription feature, currently limited to monthly subscriptions for livestreams, will now allow non-LIVE creators to monetize from subscriptions as well.



This feature provides viewers with subscriber badges on their profiles and custom emotes designed by the creators they subscribe to, which can be used in LIVE chats. Creators also have the option to enable subscriber-only chats during livestreams to interact exclusively with their paid communities.



Initially, the expanded program will be exclusive to those who receive invitations to try it out. However, eligible non-LIVE creators will have the ability to sign up for the feature in the coming weeks.



In support of the growing trend of long-form storytelling on TikTok, the platform's Creativity Program, which was introduced last year to incentivize creators for sharing longer videos, is set to transition out of beta as the new Creator Rewards Program. TikTok has announced that this program will recognize "high-quality, original" videos that exceed one minute in length. Content will be evaluated based on four primary criteria: originality, play duration, search value, and audience engagement.



Since TikTok began permitting longer videos in 2022, users have warmly embraced longer-form content on the platform. TikTok has reported that viewers now dedicate more than half of their time to consuming such content, indicating a significant shift in user behavior and preferences toward longer videos.

