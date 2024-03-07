Need For Precision & Speed In Manufacturing Process Drives The Discrete Automation Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Scenario

Manufacturers in the discrete automation industry face several challenges when addressing the constantly increasing demands of empowered and connected consumers. The current market scenario, being customer-centric, enables manufacturers to engage with their customers efficiently and drive innovation based on specific needs, consequently adding value to their services. Traditional manufacturing organizations that primarily focus on operational efficiency are now redirected to keep their focus on customer needs by generalizing product-based services.

Segmental Insights

The global discrete automation market is segmented by type and application.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). The Distribution Control System (DCS) offers several benefits to the manufacturing and associated operations, such as less time consumption and few cases of errors in the processes, thereby encouraging the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into automotive, packaging, textile, aerospace & defense, and others. The automotive sector offers several areas of market growth, owing to the rapid adoption of technologies to meet the surging demand of consumers.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global discrete automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America has an array of opportunities for discrete automation due to growing infrastructural amenities. The government is also actively funding plans and policies that are promoting infrastructure, which includes several industry verticals such as food processing, construction, automotive, and others in North America. According to the White House fact sheet, in association with the budget for 2018, the President has targeted an investment of USD 1 trillion in infrastructure through a combination of non-federal funding, federal funding, and prioritized expedited projects. Additionally, the Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program with 26 projects in line amounting to 1.5 billion dollars in FY 2018 has also fueled the infrastructure sector in North America.

Europe has several areas of opportunities for the discrete automation market to grow. This is attributed to the EU being one of the world's largest producers of automobiles and the largest private investor in research and development (R&D). To reinforce the competitiveness of the EU automotive sector among the other regions and preserve its global leadership in technology, the European Commission supports technological harmonization by providing funding for R&D.

Asia-Pacific market for discrete automation has a vast area of application on account of the growing manufacturing processes of small manufacturers. Developing regions such as Indonesia, China, India, and others have emerged as a strong manufacturing base owing to the several government initiatives undertaken to promote manufacturing. For instance, the“Make in India” program launched to place India as a manufacturing hub in the world map, and give significant recognition to the Indian economy.

Latin America has been witnessing strong demand for automobiles, which has significantly increased manufacturing processes in regions such as Brazil, Argentina, and others. To meet this increasing demand, manufacturing processes must be precise and fast, providing growth opportunities for discrete automation in the sector.

The Middle East and Africa region has several regions such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Central African Republic, and others that are actively working on creating a sound infrastructure and advanced technology base by investing on development initiatives and schemes, which would pave the way for the adoption of discrete automation.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are Siemens AG, Invensys, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB ltd., Schneider Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Cisco, Mitsubishi Electric, Cooper Industries, GE Grid Solutions, and Eaton.

Key Developments

Siemens, one of the leading technology firms, expanded its digital enterprise in the year 2018, intending to offer futuristic and innovative technologies for Industry 4.0.



