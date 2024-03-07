Pakistan UN Rep: Taliban Shouldn't Threaten Neighboring Countries' Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations urged the Taliban on Wednesday to refrain from threatening the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring countries.

Munir Akram emphasized that jeopardizing the territorial integrity of these nations is not in Afghanistan's short-term or long-term interests.

This marks the first instance of Pakistan, a longstanding supporter of the Taliban, accusing the group of threatening the territorial integrity of other countries in an international forum.

Previously, Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Stanekzai stated that the Taliban does not recognize the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as the“Durand Line”. He reiterated claims against Pakistan made by previous Afghan governments regarding territorial disputes.

Contrary to past support for the Taliban, Pakistan's UN ambassador refrained from endorsing them during the Security Council meeting, reflecting Pakistan's discontent with the Taliban's failure to curb attacks by Pakistani militants from Afghan soil against Pakistani security forces.

Mr. Akram aligned with countries critical of the Taliban in the Security Council, asserting that the Taliban must adhere to all of Afghanistan's international commitments and respect international law.

He described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as dire, noting that the United Nations lacks the necessary budget for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Therefore, he urged countries to assist in reviving Afghanistan's economy and releasing its frozen assets in Western nations.

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, the security landscape in the region has become increasingly complex and concerning. The lack of recognition of border agreements and the potential for cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and its neighbors, particularly Pakistan, adds a new layer of instability.

The presence of groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) further complicates the security situation, posing threats not only to Afghanistan but also to regional stability. Efforts to address these security challenges require coordinated international cooperation and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate the risks of conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram