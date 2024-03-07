Arizona prosecutor announces indictment of 4 related with death of teen outside Halloween party

(MENAFN) The Maricopa County prosecutor announced that three teenagers and a 20-year-old have been indicted in connection with the death of Preston Lord, a 16-year-old from Arizona.



Lord was discovered badly beaten outside a Halloween party last year in Queen Creek and succumbed to his injuries two days later on Oct. 28. The tragic incident has sparked demands for increased police intervention to address group violence perpetrated by teenagers in Queen Creek and neighboring areas.



“These four indictments are just the start,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice made the statement at a news conference. He mentioned that the police department is continuing its efforts to apprehend more individuals.



Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that 18-year-old William Owen Hines, 20-year-old Dominic Turner, and two 17-year-olds are facing charges of first-degree murder or, alternatively, second-degree murder, in addition to kidnapping in connection with Preston's death.



Turner is also accused of robbery. All four defendants are being tried as adults, Mitchell confirmed.



She described the investigation as "extremely complex," involving thousands of pages of police reports and approximately 600 videos.



Preston was discovered in a roadway around 9:49 PM on Oct. 28, according to police reports, following earlier dispatches to the area regarding a juvenile disturbance. He was transported to a hospital and passed away two days later.

