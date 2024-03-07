DHL Express Opens New Retail Agent Point In Rajshahi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: DHL Express, one of the leading international express service providers of the world, has opened a new retail agent point in Rajshahi. With the move, DHL Express reinforced its commitment to quality customer service and accessibility, said a release.

This new outlet is aimed at enhancing DHL Express's presence in Rajshahi city by serving the needs of businesses and individuals in the area, added the release.

DHL Express Bangladesh Managing Director Md Miarul Haque inaugurated the retail agent point through a ceremony recently. The company's Head of Commercial ASM Shakil and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh emphasised the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

"DHL Express is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience as a customer-centric organisation. The opening of the retail agent point at Rajshahi shows how we want to provide our customers with accessibility and convenience as they ship internationally. We understand the importance of being present where our customers are, and the new agent point signifies our investment in the communities we serve,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

Rajshahi's growing economic significance and thriving business environment make it an attractive market for DHL Express to expand its footprint in the area. With this new retail agent outlet, DHL aims to cater to the increasing demand for express shipping services, facilitate smoother logistics operations for businesses and individuals, while strengthening its presence in Bangladesh's northwest region, further mentioned the release.

Over the years, DHL Express has continuously expanded its services in Bangladesh, as it adapts to the market's changing needs. Currently, there are 31 service points, five service centres and one import bond of DHL Express in the country.

It may be mentioned here that the new retail agent point, equipped with trained employees, digital tools and security measures to assist customers with their shipping needs, is located at 218, Kumarpara, Ghoramara, Rajshahi-6100, Bangladesh.

