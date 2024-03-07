Celebrate Ramadan At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering a diverse range of buffet iftar options, corporate boxes, sweet treat boxes and suhoor packages in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Beyond the buffet iftar choices, guests can partake in dining experiences at the hotel's signature Attitude restaurant.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is also offering guests its special Ramadan room packages during the holy month. The room only package starts from BDT 7,999 net per night, the room with buffet suhoor package starts from BDT-9,499 net per night and the room with buffet suhoor and iftar followed by dinner package from BDT 13,999 net per night.

Attitude's buffet iftar and dinner features Mediterranean and Arabia flavours as well as Asian traditional iftar. Weekend suhoor is available on Thursdays and Fridays. Guests can enjoy a large selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies such as Mutton Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Beef Nehari, Jilapi, Beef Koobideh Kabab, Mutton Adana Kabab, Afghani Chicken Tangri, Lamb Ouzi Rice with Nuts, Khabsa, Mutton Mughlai Akbari, and Chicken Noorjahan.

A variety of gourmet desserts such as Baklava and Kunafa are also available at the iftar dinner and weekend suhoor. There is also a selection of fresh seasonal juices, as well as an exclusive date and nut collection.

Buffet iftar followed by dinner costs BDT 7,500 per person. Guests can also avail Buy One Get Three on selected bank cards. Weekend suhoor, on the other hand, costs BDT 4,000 net per person with Buy One Get One offer available on selected bank cards.

Furthermore, there are takeaway iftar boxes such as AL Siyam for two at BDT 4,500, AL Zahra for four at BDT 6,500 and AL Farah for six at BDT 9,000.



Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre offers customised Ramadan sweet treat boxes with attractive packaging at BDT 3,000 and a platinum box at BDT 4,000.

During Ramadan, the hotel is also offering its venues complimentary for events (minimum of 50 people). Food packages for events range from BDT 3000 per person to BDT 9000 per person.

