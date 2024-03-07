Germany's Taurus Missile Would Spike Ukraine War Stakes

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Multiple media outlets have reported that Russia is threatening Germany over an alleged leaked call between military officials discussing the hypothetical use of Taurus air-launched cruise missiles (ALCM) in the Ukraine war. The conversation was never meant to be public and the leak has raised concerns about the security of Germany's communications.

The 38-minute recording from last month features military officers discussing deployment scenarios for Taurus long-range cruise missiles in Ukraine. In the recording, Germany's air force head, Ingo Gerhartz, discussed deployment scenarios for Taurus missiles in Ukraine with three colleagues before meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The four military officers discussed the system's potential use by Ukraine against Russian forces and touched on possible red lines for German politicians and the need for German soldiers' participation.

Germany has not agreed to deliver the cruise missiles sought by Ukraine and its defense ministry is investigating the leak, denouncing it as an act of“information warfare” against the West.

Russia has questioned whether Germany's armed forces were discussing plans to launch strikes on Russian territory. The German and Swedish-made missiles would help Ukraine put pressure on Russia in the Black Sea and elsewhere.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reluctant to give such missiles to Ukraine, citing fears it would risk Germany's direct involvement in the war.

While the UK and France have given their nearly identical Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, Germany's Taurus has some advantages that may provide Ukraine a decisive edge.



The Associated Press (AP) noted this month that while all three missiles have stealth features to penetrate enemy air defenses, the turbofan-powered Taurus has a 500-kilometer range, compared to just 250 kilometers for the export versions of the turbojet-powered SCALP and Storm Shadow. AP says that range allows Taurus to reach targets in the Black Sea and deep in Russia.