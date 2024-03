PM Modi Arrives In Srinagar

This is the PM's first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The prime minister landed at the Srinagar airport here and then flew to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 or Chinar Corps, the officials said.

They said at the Badamibagh Cantonment,

Modi

would lay a wreath at the War Memorial and pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. The Prime Minister would then drive to Bakshi Stadium - the venue of the PM's event - via Gupkar and Zero Bridge in a cavalcade, they said.

