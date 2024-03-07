Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Tanzanian Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received credentials of the newly assigned Ambassador of Tanzania to the State of Kuwait Saidi Hussein Massoro, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Thursday. Minister Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success and further promotion and development of bilateral relations between the two friently countries. (end) fk

