South Africa Requests New UN Court Orders To End Starvation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) THE HAGUE, March 7 (NNN-XINHUA) - South Africa asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday for more urgent orders on Israel to end“widespread starvation” in the Gaza Strip.

The move followed South Africa's earlier allegation in a case to the ICJ over Israel's military operation in Gaza, which it claimed breaches the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, or the Genocide Convention.

In its latest request, South Africa said that it is“compelled to return to the court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza - particularly the situation of widespread starvation brought about by the continuing egregious breaches” of the Genocide Convention by Israel and its“ongoing manifest violations of the provisional measures” indicated by the court in January.

South Africa urged the court to take more emergency measures and to modify its earlier orders“in order urgently to ensure the safety and security of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over 1 million children.”

It also urged the ICJ to do so without holding a hearing, in light of the“extreme urgency of the situation.” - NNN-XINHUA