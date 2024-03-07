Former Turkish PM To Participate In XI Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Binali Yıldırım, Former Prime Minister of Türkiye, is
anticipated at the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Meanwhile, the XI Global Baku Forum, hosted by the Niami Ganjavi
International Center (NGIC), is scheduled to be held on March
14-16, 2024.
This event will bring together around 400 internationally
renowned professionals, as well as previous and present world
leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates.
The last Global Baku Forum in March 2023 saw the participation
of numerous countries and notable international organizations.
The event drew four presidents, two prime ministers, six
speakers, and ministers, along with leaders from five UN
organizations. Furthermore, there were 25 former presidents, 21
ex-prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries
in attendance. Some 360 representatives hailing from 61 countries
were in attendance.
