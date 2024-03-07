Machine Guns, Grenades And Drones Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani police officers found machine guns, grenades, and
drones in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Interior
Ministry.
According to the information released by the ministry on March
6, 3 drones, 4 machine guns, 3 guns of different brands, 3
grenades, 3 fuses, 26 communications equipment, 126 ammunition
magazines, 960 cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition
were discovered and seized in the city of Khankendi.
Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in
secret places, as well as in the basements of schools,
kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of
Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.
Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once
again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were
illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in
the territories of Azerbaijan.
It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of
the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani
Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were
disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to
Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.
