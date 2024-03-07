               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Machine Guns, Grenades And Drones Found In Khankendi


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani police officers found machine guns, grenades, and drones in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry.

According to the information released by the ministry on March 6, 3 drones, 4 machine guns, 3 guns of different brands, 3 grenades, 3 fuses, 26 communications equipment, 126 ammunition magazines, 960 cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition were discovered and seized in the city of Khankendi.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

