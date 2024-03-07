               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Alley Of Honor & Alley Of Martyrs


3/7/2024 3:41:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Yasin Ekrem Serim, visited the Alley of Honour and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

They first came to the Alley of Honour, visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath in front of the grave.

Then, the memory of outstanding ophthalmologist, scientist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honoured.

MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107946378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search