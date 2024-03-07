Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Alley Of Honor & Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Yasin Ekrem Serim, visited
the Alley of Honour and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.
They first came to the Alley of Honour, visited the grave of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath in front of the
grave.
Then, the memory of outstanding ophthalmologist, scientist, and
academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honoured.
