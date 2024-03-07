Xabier Alonso Thanks Garabag FC Head Coach For Hospitality In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The head coach of "Qarabag" FC, Gurban Gurbanov, met with Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso in Baku.

According to Azernews , the meeting took place shortly after the visit of the Bayer 04 club to Baku at the Hilton hotel, where the team stayed.

G. Gurbanov thanked Alonso for agreeing to meet despite the long journey. He was interested in how Bayer 04's flight to Baku went and noted that they support them in the Bundesliga. Gurbanov informed the guest about Azerbaijan, the beauties of our country, nature, and sights, and invited him to an unofficial visit in the future.

Alonso expressed his gratitude for the friendly attitude and welcome in our country. The Spanish expert also emphasised that he watched the performance of "Qarabag" in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Alonso said that there was a desire to come to Baku again and meet, and not to be rivals, because of the friendly relations between the teams.

At the end of the meeting, Gurban Gurbanov presented the head coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with a specially made, handmade silk Garabagh carpet. In the end, experts took a commemorative photo.

It should be noted that the Qarabag - Bayer 04 Leverkusen match, which will be held today at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 21:45 Baku time. The return match between the teams will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.