Xabier Alonso Thanks Garabag FC Head Coach For Hospitality In Azerbaijan

The head coach of "Qarabag" FC, Gurban Gurbanov, met with Bayer
04 Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso in Baku.
According to Azernews , the meeting took place
shortly after the visit of the Bayer 04 club to Baku at the Hilton
hotel, where the team stayed.
G. Gurbanov thanked Alonso for agreeing to meet despite the long
journey. He was interested in how Bayer 04's flight to Baku went
and noted that they support them in the Bundesliga. Gurbanov
informed the guest about Azerbaijan, the beauties of our country,
nature, and sights, and invited him to an unofficial visit in the
future.
Alonso expressed his gratitude for the friendly attitude and
welcome in our country. The Spanish expert also emphasised that he
watched the performance of "Qarabag" in the Azerbaijan Premier
League. Alonso said that there was a desire to come to Baku again
and meet, and not to be rivals, because of the friendly relations
between the teams.
At the end of the meeting, Gurban Gurbanov presented the head
coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with a specially made, handmade silk
Garabagh carpet. In the end, experts took a commemorative
photo.
It should be noted that the Qarabag - Bayer 04 Leverkusen match,
which will be held today at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig
Bahramov, will start at 21:45 Baku time. The return match between
the teams will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.
