Visa's official warns of cybercriminals harnessing generative AI

(MENAFN) Visa's top cybersecurity executive has issued a warning regarding the potential impact of cybercriminals utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI). Subra Kumaraswamy, the senior vice president and chief information security officer at the US payments company, emphasized that the profound effects of this powerful and accessible technology are expected to be felt across all industries within the next two years.



According to Kumaraswamy, generative AI is poised to impact every facet of business operations in various sectors over the next 12 to 18 months. He highlighted that unlike previous industrial revolutions, which were limited to specific sectors, the advent of modern technology and its widespread adoption will facilitate the expansion of generative AI across diverse industries.



Kumaraswamy underscored the significance of the widening availability of generative AI at a low cost, noting that this accessibility presents a new and potentially more formidable avenue for cybercriminals. He emphasized the need for businesses to remain vigilant and heighten their cybersecurity measures in response to the evolving threat landscape posed by the proliferation of generative AI technology.



“Generative AI is going to be applicable to every function and industry – healthcare, financial, education, entertainment – hence the opportunity for bad actors because they can also use AI in the same way,” Mr. Kumaraswamy made these remarks on the offshoots of the Visa Security Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.



“The other interesting part is that the cost of entry is very low … or you can get it for free,” he made this statement while referring to the paid tiers provided by generative AI service providers to users.



Generative AI platforms, like other services, differ in cost based on their capabilities or user requirements. Prices can range from as low as USD0.25 for a specific quantity of tokens offered by Anthropic, to USD20 per month for the premium offerings provided by industry leaders like Google and ChatGPT maker OpenAI.



“That makes it easier for everybody to consume [generative AI] versus a supercomputer, [where] you invest billions of dollars,” Mr Kumaraswamy declared.

