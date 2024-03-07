Dollar falls to 1-month low against yen on speculation of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the US dollar experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest level against the yen in a month. Traders shifted their focus to expectations of potential interest rate cuts in the United States later this year, despite recent data indicating sporadic increases in inflation.



Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin retreated from its earlier record highs achieved earlier in the week. However, the digital currency's marginal 0.4 percent loss throughout the day hardly made a dent, considering its remarkable 55 percent surge since the beginning of the year.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday reinforced expectations of impending interest rate cuts. Powell emphasized that such cuts would likely be beneficial later in the year, contingent upon the economy's trajectory aligning with expectations and growing confidence among policymakers in a gradual slowdown of inflation.



These remarks from Powell, coupled with Wednesday's data illustrating weakness in the labor market, exerted downward pressure on US Treasury bond yields. Consequently, this triggered a broad-based decline in the value of the US dollar.



Against the yen, the dollar plummeted to its lowest level in almost a month, hitting 148.94 in early Asian trading on Thursday. Meanwhile, the euro and the British pound stabilized near their one-month highs from the previous session, trading at USD1.0902 and USD1.2738, respectively.



Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar saw a marginal 0.05 percent increase, reaching USD0.6133, while the Australian dollar edged up by 0.11 percent to USD0.6572.



In the realm of cryptocurrencies, the price of Bitcoin stood at USD66,232, maintaining its position as a prominent player in the digital asset market.

