Gold prices rise to record highs amid economic uncertainty, Federal Reserve signals

(MENAFN) Gold prices soared to unprecedented heights on Thursday, marking their seventh consecutive daily increase. The surge was fueled by a combination of weak US economic data and signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinting at potential interest rate cuts in the near future if inflation subsides.



In spot transactions, the precious metal saw a notable 0.5 percent rise, reaching USD2,159.79 per ounce by 04:32 GMT. Earlier in the session, gold hit an all-time high of USD2,161.09. Meanwhile, US gold futures climbed 0.4 percent to USD2,167.00, reflecting the bullish sentiment among investors.



The momentum behind gold's rally was further bolstered by Powell's remarks on Wednesday, where he suggested that interest rate cuts could be on the horizon "if the economy develops broadly as expected" and if evidence of lower inflation persists. Powell's upcoming speech later in the day is eagerly anticipated for further insights into the Fed's monetary policy stance.



One of the key drivers behind the allure of gold during times of economic uncertainty is its inverse relationship with interest rates. With interest rates expected to remain low or potentially decrease, gold becomes increasingly attractive to investors seeking alternative stores of value, as it does not offer yield like interest-bearing assets.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also experienced mixed movements. Silver saw a modest uptick of 0.4 percent in spot transactions, reaching USD24.25 per ounce. Conversely, platinum dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to USD906.82 per ounce, while palladium witnessed a more significant decline of 0.8 percent, falling to USD1,033.44 per ounce.



The fluctuating prices across the precious metals market underscore the complex interplay of various factors influencing investor sentiment, including economic indicators, central bank policies, and geopolitical tensions. Amidst these dynamics, gold's status as a safe-haven asset continues to shine brightly for investors seeking stability amidst market volatility.

