Google employee receives charges of theft of AI trade secrets

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Linwei Ding, also known as Leon Ding, a Google employee, was charged with the theft of artificial intelligence trade secrets from the tech giant. He allegedly collaborated with two Chinese-based companies in the AI industry while clandestinely working for Google. The charges against Ding include four counts of theft of trade secrets. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for each count.



“The Justice Department will not tolerate the theft of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies that could put our national security at risk,” Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a declaration on Wednesday, further mentioning that “we will fiercely protect sensitive technologies developed in America from falling into the hands of those who should not have them.”



Ding, a 38-year-old Chinese national residing in California, stands accused of unlawfully transferring over 500 files containing confidential information from Google to his personal account within a year, commencing in 2022. Prosecutors allege that among the pilfered files were technologies pivotal to the construction of Google's advanced supercomputing data centers.



As of now, an attorney representing Ding has not been identified or listed in connection with the case.



Prosecutors assert that as part of his duties at Google, Ding played a role in the development of software utilized in Google's supercomputing data centers. Due to his responsibilities, Ding had access to Google’s "hardware infrastructure, the software platform, and the AI models and applications they supported," prosecutors allege.

