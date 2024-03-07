U.S. EIA unveils mixed inventory data for crude oil, petroleum outputs

(MENAFN) According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil inventories in the United States experienced a slight increase, while gasoline and distillate inventories recorded declines in the week ending March 1. The EIA's report revealed that crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, reaching a total of 448.5 million barrels, which was below analysts' expectations of a 2.1 million barrel increase as per a Reuters poll. Additionally, crude oil stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, saw an increase of 701,000 barrels during the same week.



On the other hand, the data indicated that gasoline stocks in the US fell by 4.5 million barrels, totaling 239.7 million barrels, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 1.6 million barrel decrease. Similarly, distillate stocks, including diesel and heating oil, saw a notable decline of 4.1 million barrels, reaching 117 million barrels, compared to the anticipated decrease of 665 thousand barrels.



The report also highlighted that crude inputs to refineries increased by 594,000 barrels per day, accompanied by a 3.4 percent rise in refinery operating rates during the week ending March 1. Furthermore, US crude imports rose by 928,000 barrels per day over the same period, contributing to the dynamics of the petroleum inventory landscape.



Overall, the EIA's latest inventory data paints a mixed picture, with crude oil inventories experiencing a modest increase, while gasoline and distillate inventories recorded notable declines. These figures underscore the ongoing fluctuations in the US petroleum market, influenced by various factors including global supply dynamics, refining capacity, and domestic demand trends.

