‘Rust’ movie armorer Halyna Hutchins receives charges of involuntary manslaughter

(MENAFN) In a New Mexico trial stemming from the tragic 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of "Rust," film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday. The fatal incident occurred when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a live round from a prop gun that Gutierrez Reed was responsible for ensuring safety and storage.



While Gutierrez Reed was acquitted of a separate charge of evidence tampering, which alleged she transferred a "small bag of cocaine" after a police interview on the day of the shooting, she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after jurors deliberated for nearly three hours. Throughout the trial in Santa Fe, Gutierrez Reed, 26, chose not to testify in her defense and remained stoic as the verdict was delivered, after which she was taken into custody.



The involuntary manslaughter charge could result in up to 18 months in prison and a USD5,000 fine, although the judge did not immediately set a sentencing date. Gutierrez Reed's trial shed light on the safety standards within the movie industry and the violations observed on the set of "Rust."



The jury's verdict brought a degree of closure for Hutchins' family, according to attorneys representing her parents and sister, who expressed satisfaction with the outcome.



“We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions,” the release states.



During the trial, prosecutors contended that Hannah Gutierrez Reed consistently disregarded safety protocols on the film set and demonstrated negligence and recklessness in carrying out her responsibilities as the armorer. They argued that Gutierrez Reed's actions, characterized by a lack of caution, directly contributed to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

