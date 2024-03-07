Real Madrid's Bellingham receives 2-match suspension for red card incident

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham received a two-match suspension for his red card incident during last weekend's match against Valencia.



The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced in a statement that the 20-year-old English midfielder was penalized for displaying "contempt or disregard" towards Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano when Real Madrid players encircled him during the game.



Controversy emerged during the 27th week fixture of the Spanish LaLiga between Real Madrid and Valencia held at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano disallowed Real Madrid's winning goal against Valencia in the dying minutes of the match, resulting in a 2-2 draw.



Bellingham's late header was nullified as Manzano had blown the final whistle before Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz delivered the crucial cross into the penalty area. Bellingham vocally objected to the referee's decision, leading to his expulsion from the game.



Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Germany's Borussia Dortmund in July 2023, has been a standout performer for the club this season, netting 16 goals.



However, due to his suspension, he will be sidelined for Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. This absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team as they navigate through crucial league matches in their pursuit of domestic success.

