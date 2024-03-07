Dollar reaches 1-month low against euro amid Powell's inflation comments

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the dollar experienced a significant decline, dropping to its lowest level in a month against the euro. This downward trajectory was prompted by statements from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who cautioned that the ongoing decrease in inflation is not assured, despite the central bank's expectation of interest rate cuts later in the year. Powell's remarks, delivered to the House Financial Services Committee, underscored the nuanced outlook for monetary policy in response to evolving economic conditions.



In his prepared remarks, Powell indicated that if economic conditions unfold as anticipated, the Fed is likely to commence policy easing at some point during the year. This signal of potential interest rate cuts contributed to a weakening of the dollar against other major currencies, including the euro.



The euro gained 0.28 percent against the dollar, reaching $1.08865, its highest level since February 2. Concurrently, the dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, experienced a notable decline of approximately 30 percent, settling at 103.57. This movement contrasts with the index's earlier uptrend, which saw a 3.6 percent increase to 104.97 since the beginning of the year until mid-February, fueled by robust US economic data. However, recent indicators revealing signs of weakness in the labor market have dampened investor sentiment towards the dollar.



Wednesday's data release indicated that job growth in the US private sector fell slightly short of expectations in February. Furthermore, wages for workers who retained their positions saw the slowest pace of increase in two and a half years, signaling a softening in labor market conditions. These factors collectively contributed to the downward pressure on the dollar, as investors reassessed their outlook on the US economy in light of evolving economic indicators.

