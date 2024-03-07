Real Madrid, Man City qualify to UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Real Madrid and Manchester City successfully progressed to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, showcasing their prowess on the European stage. Despite a goalless first half in both matches, the second halves saw thrilling action unfold.



Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a close-range finish in the 65th minute, tilting the balance in their favor. However, RB Leipzig's Willi Orban swiftly leveled the game with a well-executed header just three minutes later. Despite Leipzig's efforts, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 2-1 aggregate win, having secured a narrow victory in the first leg in Germany.



Meanwhile, Manchester City put on a dominant display at Etihad Stadium, with Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland all finding the back of the net. Copenhagen managed a solitary goal through Mohamed Elyounoussi, but it was not enough to thwart City's advancement. The Sky Blues sealed their place in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-2 aggregate victory, having secured a 3-1 win in the first leg in Denmark.



Tuesday's matches also witnessed Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain securing their spots in the quarterfinals, adding further excitement to the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.



Looking ahead, the footballing world eagerly anticipates the quarterfinal and semifinal draws scheduled to take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on March 15. As the Round of 16 draws to a close on March 12-13, football fans await the next chapter in the exhilarating journey of the UEFA Champions League.

