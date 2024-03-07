Slovenian prisons face critical overcrowding crisis, reaching nearly 140 percent

(MENAFN) As reported by local media, the overcrowding crisis in Slovenian prisons has reached a critical level, with the occupancy rate soaring to nearly 140 percent. The surge in inmate numbers is attributed to human traffickers who exploit irregular migrants, promising them passage further into Europe. This influx has exacerbated the strain on Slovenia's prison system, resulting in severe overcrowding and logistical challenges.



According to the Slovenian Prison Administration, as of February 26, there were a total of 1,808 inmates held in the country's prisons. The average occupancy rate across these facilities has surged to 139 percent, surpassing capacity by a significant margin. The administration's announcement underscores the pressing need for immediate action to address the escalating crisis.



Compounding the issue is the shortage of staff to manage the overcrowded facilities. With only 550 personnel currently serving, the burden of maintaining order and providing essential services within the prisons has become increasingly challenging. This shortage further exacerbates the strain on the system, hampering efforts to effectively manage the growing inmate population.



In the capital city of Ljubljana, the situation is particularly dire, with the occupancy rate in the city's prison exceeding 200 percent. This staggering figure underscores the severity of the overcrowding crisis and the urgent need for intervention to alleviate the strain on the prison infrastructure.



Moreover, the overcrowding issue is compounded by the significant number of foreign nationals incarcerated on charges of human trafficking across the country. With 850 individuals detained on such charges, the burden on the prison system is further exacerbated.

